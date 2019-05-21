Riyadh’s lies about targeting Mecca

Saudi newspaper ‘Okaz’ has recently claimed that Ansarallah fired a missile at Mecca which was intercepted by Riyadh.

Five years of Yemeni resistance reveals the political and military defeat of the aggressive Saudi-led coalition. Saudi Arabia is trying to use these allegations to increase the support and approval it needs to continue its brutal attack on Yemen.

These claims indicate a huge bankruptcy which the Saudi regime is trying to get out of by hanging from the covers of the Kaaba, and telling the public opinion that Mecca is being targeted.

The Yemeni resistance forces have not retreated in the face of this psychological and media warfare and recently announced that they have 300 military and vital enemy positions in their sight.

A Yemeni official maintained that the said targets include the military and vital units and bases of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, as well as their bases in Yemen.

Recent Yemeni developments, especially field developments and the operations by Yemeni resistance forces against enemy positions, show that Yemeni forces’ harsh response to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates has entered a new, unprecedented phase.

Saudi Arabia, now having fully realized that after five years of aggression against Yemeni people, it has weakened only for the resistance to grow stronger, is creating a false media hype to manipulate Muslims’ sentiments and further escalate its attacks on Yemen’s residential areas and the massacre of innocent women and children there.

In any case, it must be noted that the claim of targeting Mecca by Yemeni forces is a completely planned move aimed at manipulating the public opinion and the international community against the Yemeni resistance forces. This strategy, however, will ultimately fail to achieve Saudi's desired results, since Saudi Arabia has offered no considerable evidence and has only resorted to creating media hype over the issue.