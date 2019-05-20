Yemen's Ansarullah vows to strike 300 targets inside Saudi Arabia, UAE

"The targets include military headquarters, camps and vital installations inside Saudi Arabia, UAE and their military bases in Yemen," Saba quoted a Houthi military source as saying.

"We will halt all our military operations once the aggression [Saudi-led coalition] halts its operations," the source added, Xinhua reported.

On May 14, Ansarullah forces launched armed drone attacks against two Saudi oil pump stations.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies, including the United Arab Emirates, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of ex-president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power. Thousands of Yemenis have been killed since the Saudi-led aggression.

MNA/XINHUA