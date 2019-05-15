PMO prioritizes investment in marine tourism

Hadi Haghshenas, PMO’ deputy of maritime affairs, pointed out that the marine trips in the country’s ports grew by 9% in the past month, and 3.2 million people had sea trips during the mentioned period, according to PMO’s website.

This is while several provinces, including Golestan, Mazandaran and Khuzestan, were flooded this year, and there were tons of negative advertisements discouraging people to travel to these destinations.

“We believe that infrastructure must be developed in order to boost the country's marine tourism, he noted.

Certainly, if the recreational and accommodation facilities in the islands of Hormuz, Qeshm, Lark and Kish are upgraded and increased, considering that the cost of sea trips is much lower than other modes of travel, we will see a dramatic increase in the number of sea trips, the official added.

Haghshenas noted that in case of an increase in the number of people traveling by sea, the Ports and Maritime Organization will provide more facilities for maritime travel and tourism.

By increasing the number of traffic, the number of vessels and ships will be increased, and Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization of Iran will also consider more options in order to improve the accommodation conditions on the islands and encourage more people to consider marine trips, the deputy said.

According to the official, PMO’s first priority is to make ships and boats safer and more comfortable for maritime passengers and to improve accommodation facilities on the islands.

