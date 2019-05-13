Strange hotels across Iran constructed to lure tourists

To have new experiences, tourists prefer to stay in hotels in new destinations that are totally different from those which they have previously stayed in. The more different, the more attractive the new residential centers will be to them.

In foreign countries, the investors do their best to meet the tastes of the tourists by providing a wide range of residential centers and hotel including those made of pipes or ice as well those located in trees and in underground.

In Iran, the story is almost the same. It is a while that the investors are constructing the residentials in new styles. For instance, a salt mine in Semnan Province is planned to get equipped for settling down the tourists.

In Kandovan village in East Azerbaijan Province, some residentials are carved in the mountains making it possible for the tourists to reside besides the villagers in those houses. A hotel is also constructed by rocks in the neighborhood.

In Aradan, in Semnan Province, a tourist residential is built under the ground to let the tourists experience the life of Iranian tribes in that region. The residential includes a conference hall, as well.

In Tabriz, tourists can pass a beautiful night in hotels made of rocks with stone walls and doors.

In Ardabil Province, there are some residentials made which resemble the houses of the Hobbits in ‘Lord of the Rings’. Half of the buildings are underground and the second half above, with windows that open to the exterior.

In Meymand, Kerman, there is a rocky village dating back to 8,000 to 12,000 years ago. It is about 15 years that the area receives domestic and foreign tourist. It gives the visitors the chance to experience Meymandis’ lives but in thousand years ago.

Meymand provides cozy caves and rock shelters for the tourists. The village is a UNESCO world heritage site.

Overwater hotels in Kish Island cannot be regarded strange ones but provide tourists with a range of enjoyable variety, in particular, because of their cozy atmosphere and glassy floor with a view of the ocean.

Staying in ecological houses, which can be found in all provinces across Iran, would also be interesting. Tourists who travel to province of provinces of Kerman or Sistan and Baluchestan, can enjoy staying at the hotels dubbed ‘Kapar’ - local thatched shelters constructed of palm trees logs. In Kerman, Kapars are as equipped as a five-star hotel.

In Bushehr province, Asalouyeh, hotels are easy to find at the beach, made of industrial pipes.

Tourists can stay overnight in residentials floating on water or those located up among the tree branches.

In case of being a fan of Skimo life, tourists can find similar residential places with no specific geometrical shape but well-equipped in Shahr-e-Rey, the capital of Rey County in Tehran Province.

An unforgettable experience is possible to be made when tourists can also taste local Iranian food.

By Fatima Karimi

HJ/