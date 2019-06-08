  1. Economy
8 June 2019 - 16:21

Green ports to be established in Iran: PMO head

Green ports to be established in Iran: PMO head

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – Head of Iran Maritime and Ports Organization (PMO) informed of a plan to convert Iran’s ports to green ones based on environmental parameters and via creating balance between maritime activities and the environment.

“Iran has joined 33 international maritime conventions, 14 of which are about protecting maritime environment,” Mohammad Rastad said underscoring PMO’s taken measures to implement these conventions and preventing maritime pollution in recent years.

He also informed about purchase of €100 million of modern equipment to confront maritime pollution adding that by the present time, seven 24-hour-centers to confront maritime pollution have been established in domestic ports.

HJ/IRN83342904

News Code 146170

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News