Green ports to be established in Iran: PMO head

“Iran has joined 33 international maritime conventions, 14 of which are about protecting maritime environment,” Mohammad Rastad said underscoring PMO’s taken measures to implement these conventions and preventing maritime pollution in recent years.

He also informed about purchase of €100 million of modern equipment to confront maritime pollution adding that by the present time, seven 24-hour-centers to confront maritime pollution have been established in domestic ports.

