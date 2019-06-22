PMO launches new geographical information system

Hamid Khalili, the Director General of POM’s Coastal and Port Engineering Department, said the new GIS version, which was launched this week, is designed to capture, store, analyze, manage and present all types of spatial or geographical data to help monitor and control the coasts and ports of the country.

He said gaining accurate geographic and spatial information is among the most important factors for optimization of the management, planning and decision making in the maritime industry, and the new system will help enhance such processes.

GIS has been used in the Ports and Maritime Organization since 2005 to manage spatial information and has already been deployed at the country's major commercial ports. Utilizing this system, managers, experts, consultants and contractors can view the map and obtain descriptive information directly by clicking on the maps.

Khalili also noted that a training course on the basic concepts of GIS, familiarity with the general and specialized tools of the PMO-GIS system, familiarity with the various types of general and specialized reporting has also been provided for PMO staff to increase their knowledge of implementing of the new system.

MNA/PMO