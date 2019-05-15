'Deal of the Century' to offer more problems to region

The US President Donald Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’ project has been one of the main issues in the region during last two years.

To shed more light on the issue we discussed the issue with Dr. Zekeriya Kurşun, Professor of Sultan Mehmet Vakif University in Turkey.

Here is the text of interview with him:

The details of US President Donald Trump’s suggestive plan of ‘Deal of the Century’ have recently been leaked by Zionist media. What’s your opinion about the goals of this plan?

The plan of ‘Deal of the Century’ neither creates peace nor solves the problems but it will lead to new tensions and anxieties in the regions.

The main goal of the plan is to intimidate the Palestinian people and consequently to force them to accept the plan. This will provide the Zionists with an opportunity to create a great Israeli state.

Under the terms of the deal, the Israeli and Palestinian sides will sign an agreement to establish a Palestinian state called "New Palestine." Do you think such a compromising plan can be implemented with these details?

Generally, in order to reach an agreement, all elements of a plan which suggests peace, should be in accordance with the interests and consent of both parties. In this plan, Israel is the only side that is satisfied.

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is said to have offered $ 10 billion to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to accept Donald Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’." Why is Saudi Arabia supporting this plan?

If it is true, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince is going to secure his future by offering money to Mahmoud Abbas.

In recent years, US is threatening Saudi Arabia by the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA). in return for the US’ support to Saudi Arabia in the Yemeni war, Trump whose main goal is to strengthen Israel wants support of Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf states to ‘Deal of Century’.

How do you see the future of the region regarding ‘Deal of the Century’?

It is not possible to create peace in the region by ‘Deal of the Century’. This plan has caused many tensions since it was proposed. The instability of the Middle East in past two years shows that the implementation of this project is not possible and is even a message of war in the region.

As a result, the plan will create instability in the Middle East also will lead to tensions in the international community.

