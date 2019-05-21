  1. Politics
21 May 2019 - 17:45

American lawmakers urge Trump to interfere in Syria in favour of Israeli regime's security

American lawmakers urge Trump to interfere in Syria in favour of Israeli regime's security

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – In a bipartisan letter, some 400 senators and representatives in the US Congress from both Republican and Democratic parties recommend Trump interfere in Syria to ensure security of Israeli regime.

Some 79 senators, 303 representatives from both parties, which form the majority of the US Congress, have reportedly signed a bipartisan letter to President Donald Trump calling on him to safeguard Israeli regime’s interests as the Syria’s war comes to an end.

The letter urges Trump to ensure that Israel has the support and materiel to maintain its qualitative military edge in the region. 

It also wants economic and diplomatic pressure on Russia and Iran to retreat from their support for the Assad government, and intensify sanctions on Lebanese Hezbollah.

KI/4622527

News Code 145558

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News