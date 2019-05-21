American lawmakers urge Trump to interfere in Syria in favour of Israeli regime's security

Some 79 senators, 303 representatives from both parties, which form the majority of the US Congress, have reportedly signed a bipartisan letter to President Donald Trump calling on him to safeguard Israeli regime’s interests as the Syria’s war comes to an end.

The letter urges Trump to ensure that Israel has the support and materiel to maintain its qualitative military edge in the region.

It also wants economic and diplomatic pressure on Russia and Iran to retreat from their support for the Assad government, and intensify sanctions on Lebanese Hezbollah.

KI/4622527