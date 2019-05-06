Muslim congresswomen slam Israeli regime for killing Palestinians

In her Sunday twitter message, Omar wrote, “How many more protesters must be shot, rockets must be fired, and little kids must be killed until the endless cycle of violence ends?”

“The status quo of occupation and humanitarian crisis in Gaza is unsustainable. Only real justice can bring about security and lasting peace,” the Minnesota Democrat also said in her tweet.

Tlaib blamed a controversial headline of New York Times that read, "Gaza Militants Fire 250 Rockets, and Israel Responds with Airstrikes," calling the headline “dehumanizing”.

"When will the world stop dehumanizing our Palestinian people who just want to be free?" Tlaib wrote in her tweet on Sunday.

"Headlines like this & framing it in this way just feeds into the continued lack of responsibility on Israel who unjustly oppress & target Palestinian children and families. #FreePalestine," she added.

A fresh flare-up of violence in the Gaza Strip caused by deadly Israeli airstrikes and retaliatory Palestinian rocket attacks started on Friday, following the killing of four Palestinians, two in an Israeli air raid on southern Gaza and two during the regime’s live fire at anti-occupation protesters near a fence separating the blockaded coastal enclave from the occupied territories.

According to news reports, some 430 rockets have been fired from Gaza strip to Israeli regime’s positions in past three days in retaliation. The Israeli army says its warplanes have targeted some 180 sites in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli attacks have claimed the lives of a total of seven Palestinians, including Saba Mahmoud Abu Arar, a 14-month-old baby girl, and her 8-month pregnant mother.

MNA