Lengeh Port throughput hikes

According to Ghasemi Askari Nasab, the head of Bandar Lengeh Ports and Maritime Organization, of the total amount, some 150,000 tons were the oil-commodities, the throughput of which observed a 76% year-on-year increase.

Some exports and imports of non-oil goods through the ports amounted to 117,000 tons during the period, showing a growth of 28%, the official added.

He also noted that Lengeh Port and its subsidiaries have a well-developed infrastructure for the export of various types of goods, including construction materials, refrigerated containers and mineral shipments, ready to serve traders and investors in this region.

Askari Nasab added that the recorded volume of non-oil imports in west Hormozgan is 1,804 tons, indicating that the figure fell 67% compared to the same period last year.

During the mentioned period, the volume of non-oil goods transit (mostly cars) reached 24,603 tons, which represents a 30% growth compared to the same period last year.

