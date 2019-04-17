Bushehr Port exports to Qatar up 62% YoY

According to Saeed Zarrinfar, the deputy for economic affairs and resources development of Bushehr Governor General's Office, the figures indicate that Bushehr's exports to Qatar during the past year observed a 62% and 47% growth in terms of value and volume, respectively, in comparison with the year before.

Minerals, construction materials and agricultural products were the main exports from Bushehr to the Persian Gulf country.

Minerals accounted for 62% of the total volume of the southern province’s exports to Qatar, while the agricultural and industrial products constituted 23% and 14% of the exports.

Two southern ports of Bushehr and Lengeh account for the largest portion of goods sent from Iran to Qatar.

MR/4593287