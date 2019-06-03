Lengeh Port loading/unloading up by 30%

According to Ghasemi Askari Nasab, the head of Bandar Lengeh Ports and Maritime Organization, of the total amount, some 274,656 tons were the non-oil commodities.

Moreover, some 701,761 tons of petroleum products were exported through the province’s ports during the two-month period.

The ports’ non-oil exports, mainly including agricultural and animal products, stood at 123,593 tons in the past two months.

He also noted that Lengeh Port and its subsidiaries have a well-developed infrastructure for the export of various types of goods, including construction materials, refrigerated containers and mineral shipments, ready to serve traders and investors in this region.

Askari Nasab added that the recorded volume of non-oil imports in west Hormozgan is 6,932 tons, indicating that the figure fell 47% compared to the same period last year.

During the mentioned period, the volume of non-oil goods transit (mostly cars) reached 62,069 tons, which represents a 46% growth compared to the same period last year.

