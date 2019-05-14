Iran dismisses Reuters speculations on details of Iran-EU talks

Iran’s views and demands have been clearly stated in President Rouhani's letter on May 8 that addressed the leaders of remaining signatories to Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Mousavi said in reaction to the claims in the Reuters' report.

“Addressing such defective and inaccurate speculation in the media and public is not only unconstructive, but also it can ruin the atmosphere needed for serious diplomacy in the current situation,” he added.

Iran has given the five remaining parties to the nuclear deal a 60-day ultimatum to comply with their commitments, particularly those regarding Iran’s economic interests in the banking and energy sectors before the country would start reducing portions of its own commitments to the agreement stage by stage.

EU was supposed to launch a trade mechanism for Iran, called INSTEX, to do business with the Islamic Republic despite US sanctions. The mechanism has yet to become operational.

The decision to reduce commitments to the JCPOA comes as Washington is ramping up pressure against Iran, by re-imposing new sanctions, including restrictions on Iran's low-level uranium enrichment and metal industry, and ending the sanctions waivers for Iran’s major oil clients in an attempt to drive the country’s oil exports to zero.

Iran has stressed that it has no intention to leave the JCPOA, and its decision on reducing commitments is still within the framework of the agreement.

MAH/ISN98022412769