Neither negotiations nor surrender only resistance to work for Iran : Judiciary chief

The head of the Judiciary Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in a meeting with the judicial officials on Monday.

“Neither negotiations nor surrender only resistance will bring victory for Iran,” Raeisi said, adding that through pursuing values of the Islamic revolution and following in the footsteps of the founder of the Islamic Revolution Late Ayatollah Khomeini and current Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei will help the Iranian nation come out victorious.

He urged all the governmental officials, especially economic officials to join hands and intensify their efforts to tackle the pressures and solve people’s problems, especially in the economic areas.

