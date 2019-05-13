  1. Politics
13 May 2019 - 18:04

Neither negotiations nor surrender only resistance to work for Iran : Judiciary chief

Neither negotiations nor surrender only resistance to work for Iran : Judiciary chief

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – The head of the Judiciary Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi has said that Iran will come out victorious through pursuing its Islamic Revolution's values, stressing that neither negotiations nor surrender only resistance will bring victory for Iran.

The head of the Judiciary Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in a meeting with the judicial officials on Monday.

“Neither negotiations nor surrender only resistance will bring victory for Iran,” Raeisi said, adding that through pursuing values of the Islamic revolution and following in the footsteps of the founder of the Islamic Revolution Late Ayatollah Khomeini and current Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei will help the Iranian nation come out victorious.

He urged all the governmental officials, especially economic officials to join hands and intensify their efforts to tackle the pressures and solve people’s problems, especially in the economic areas.

KI/4615170

News Code 145230

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News