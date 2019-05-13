German MP rejects John Bolton’s rhetoric on military action against Iran as ‘foolish’

In an interview with Mehr, a lawmaker at the German parliament Omid Nouripour, who is of an Iranian descent, stressed the need for preserving the Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA.

He told Mehr correspondent that “now is the best time for the European Union to implement the regulations to prohibit US sanctions in order to protect European businesses against the [anti-Iran] sanctions.”

He further urged the Europeans to provide new incentives to the Iranian government, such as the development of renewable energies in Iran, or help Iran in the fight against the negative effects of climate change.

In response to the question whether the German diplomats have held talks with Washington over anti-Iran sanctions, he answered ‘yes,’ stressing the need for intensifying efforts to ease the increasing tensions and prevent any possibility of military actions.

The German lawmaker described holding direct talks between Tehran and Washington under the current circumstances as a big mistake.

Nouripour further rejected John Bolton’s rhetoric on military action against Iran as ‘foolish’.

Omid Nouripour was elected in 2006 to enter the German Parliament and has been a member of the Foreign policy committee and defense committee so far.

Interview by: Shaghaiegh Lamezadeh

Translated from Farsi to English by: Kamal Iranidoost