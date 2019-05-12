Iran strongly condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Moussavi on Saturday expressed commiserations with the families of the “inhumane” attack’s victims, saying Tehran fully supports the Pakistani government in its fight against terror to maintain stability in the region.

"We stand by the Pakistani government and nation with our full potential and determination," Mousavi said.

Gunmen stormed a hotel in Gwadar, the centerpiece of a multi-billion-dollar Chinese infrastructure project in the country and opened fire. While the majority of guests had been evacuated a number of security forces werer killed in the battle against the invaders.

The Balochistan Liberation Army, a group fighting for greater autonomy in Pakistan's poorest province, claimed responsibility in an emailed statement.

