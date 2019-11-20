  1. Sports
FIE Vice President to visit Iran

TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – Vice President of International Fencing Federation (FIE) Giorgio Scarso will visit Iran during FIE Sabre Men's Junior World Cup and Team World Cup 2019, due to be held in Tehran, November 23-24.

As the special guest of Iran during the event, Scarso, who is also president of the Italian Fencing federation, will meet Seyed Reza Salehi Amiri, president of Iran's National Olympic Committee, on Saturday.

Fencers from Iran, Spain, Romania, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Belgium, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Italy, Kuwait, Turkey, Tunisia and Iraq will take part in the competition.

FIE is the international governing body of Olympic fencing. Today, its head office is at the Maison du Sport International in Lausanne, Switzerland.

