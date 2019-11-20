FIE Vice President to visit Iran

As the special guest of Iran during the event, Scarso, who is also president of the Italian Fencing federation, will meet Seyed Reza Salehi Amiri, president of Iran's National Olympic Committee, on Saturday.

Fencers from Iran, Spain, Romania, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Belgium, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Italy, Kuwait, Turkey, Tunisia and Iraq will take part in the competition.

FIE is the international governing body of Olympic fencing. Today, its head office is at the Maison du Sport International in Lausanne, Switzerland.

MNA/