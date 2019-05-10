Syrian army inflicts heavy losses upon al-Nusra terrorists

According to reports, the army units carried out intensive operations against al-Nusra terrorists’ movements from Khan Sheikhoun in Idleb countryside towards the liberated areas in Hama northern countryside, and Kafar Sajnah and al-sheikh Moustafa in Idleb southern countryside, killing or injuring scores of them, and destroying their dens and fortified points.

The army units also conducted operations against the terrorists’ gatherings in Abdein, Hirsh al-Qassabin, killing or injuring many of the terrorists and destroying their gatherings.

The army units thwarted terrorists’ attack on the military points in the areas of al-Hamamiyat and Kafar Nabouda in the northern countryside of Hama.

A number of the terrorists were either killed or injured during the army’s strikes, while the others fled towards the north deep in the southern countryside of Idleb.

In parallel, the army units destroyed dens and gatherings for the terrorists in Kafar Zita and Latamina in Hama northern countryside.

MNA/SANA