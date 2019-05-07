Syrians in US demonstrate against Trump’s declaration on occupied Golan

Participants in the demonstration chanted slogans affirming adherence to the occupied Syrian Golan and its return to the homeland Syria, denouncing Trump’s declaration on the Golan.

According to SANA, the participants held banners, with some of which reading ”Golan Has a Syrian Identity, Syrian history, Syrian Geography and Syrian People.”

They also condemned the unilateral coercive measures imposed on Syria by the US and Western states, calling for lifting the unjust sanctions imposed on the Syrian people.

At the end of the demonstration, a group of expatriates which came from Allentown City in the US state of Pennsylvania visited the permanent delegation of the Syrian Arab Republic headed by Syria’s Permanent Representative to the UN Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari, hailing the efforts he exerts for defending Syria at the UN.

They reiterated solidarity with the homeland Syria and its army and leadership, and their standing by it till restoring security and safety to every inch of its territories and achieving the final victory over terrorism.

MNA/SANA