Syrian army downs Israeli regime’s drone: report

Remains of an object has been found in the southwest of Damascus which is related to an Israeli drone, Elnashra reported citing Syrian media outlets.

According to Sana, the Syrian Arab Army’s aerial defenses on Friday night intercepted hostile targets coming from the direction of Quneitra.

A military source told SANA that aerial defenses detected hostile targets coming from the direction of Quneitra and intercepted them.

Earlier, SANA’s reporter said that aerial defenses targeted luminous objects coming from the occupied territories, shooting down a number of them.

The Israeli regime launches airstrikes on the Syrian territory from time to time. Such aggressive moves are usually viewed as attempts to prop up terrorist groups suffering defeats at the hands of Syrian government forces.

MNA/PR/SANA