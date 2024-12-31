Iran to unveil 1st road refueling tanker using AI: CEO

More than 320 million liters of oil products are transported daily through the rail, road, and maritime networks, Ali Asghar Abbasi noted.

He went on to say that his company has negotiated with knowledge-based companies to monitor these products from the oil loading storage to install relevant parts and equipment on the tankers.

These parts and equipment include router- and electric valves that can identify any kind of change in the quality and quantity of the product, the deputy oil minister underlined.

Several competent knowledge-based companies in the country have expressed their readiness in this regard, he said, adding that the equipment will soon be installed on the country’s domestic transportation fleet after proceeding with pilot stages.

Abbasi put the current number of road tankers in the country at more than 16,350.

The National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) has taken effective steps to offer quality services in the relevant field, he added.

