'Position of power' a must in countering Trump’s irrational moves: Amir-Abdollahian

In a Thursday tweet, Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, wrote, “The Iranian Government’s move for confronting the West’s JCPOA non-commitment is welcome.”

Noting that the international community knows the power politics well, the official said that the governments "must retreat enemies by power politics and power of logic in a steeper slope."

“With irrational [moves by] Trump, one must cope with him from the position of power,” he added.

Iran’s decision to reduce commitments to the JCPOA comes as Washington is ramping up pressure against Iran, by re-imposing new sanctions, including restrictions on Iran's low-level uranium enrichment, and ending the sanctions waivers for Iran’s major oil clients in an attempt to drive the country’s oil exports to zero.

Iran has stressed that it has no intention to leave the JCPOA, and its decision on reducing commitments is still within the framework of the agreement.

MNA