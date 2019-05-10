Turkish FM says US’ anti-Iran sanctions to harm region

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu pointed to the new batch of US sanctions against Iran, saying such restrictions "will not only affect Iran but also the region."

The Trump administration announced new sanctions on Iran's metallurgy sectors, including the steel, aluminum and copper industries, on Wednesday.

Trump's executive order came hours after Iran announced it was withdrawing from parts of an Obama-era nuclear agreement, known as JCPOA.

However, Iran has stressed that it has no intention to leave the JCPOA, and its decision on reducing commitments is still within the framework of the agreement.

