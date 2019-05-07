French official threatens Iran with EU sanctions if Iran breaches JCPOA

“We do not want Tehran to announce tomorrow actions that would violate the nuclear agreement, because in this case we Europeans would be obliged to reimpose sanctions as per the terms of the agreement,” the French source said according to Reuters . “We don’t want that and we hope that the Iranians will not make this decision.”

Following US JCPOA withdrawal and 'diminishing commitments to JCPOA', Iran is going to announce its decision to reduce its JCPOA-related commitments to the remaining five signatories of the JCPOA tomorrow.

President Hassan Rouhani will send a letter to the leaders of those five countries stressing that Iran has shown a lot of restraint so far with regard to the JCPOA while many opportunities have been lost and the other party to the deal has not been able to abide by its JCPOA-commitments, leaving Iran with reducing its JCPOA-related commitments as its only option.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will send a letter to EU Foreign Policy chief Federica Mogherini, detailing the technical and legal aspects of Iran's diminishing commitments to the JCPOA.

Since the US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal almost a year ago, other signatories to the deal have confirmed their commitment to the agreement, also slamming the restrictions Washington unilaterally imposed on Tehran, while they have failed to take practical steps in that regard.

Tomorrow May 8 marks the day on which the US illegally announced its exit from Iran nuclear deal and is reportedly going to announce new sanctions on Iranian Petrochemical industry.

KI/PR