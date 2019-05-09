We need to do everything to preserve JCPOA: Macron

Macron added that the issue of the nuclear treaty will be raised on Thursday at the EU summit.

Macron urged all the concerned parties to avoid escalation in the Iran nuclear crisis.

Earlier in the day, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, as well as the foreign ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, issued a joint statement voicing deep concern over Tehran's decision to partially discontinue obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, reaffirming their full commitment to the accord.

On Wednesday, Iran announced its decision to partially reduce its 2015 nuclear commitments a year after the US unilaterally left the accord. It gave the other remaining parties to the JCPOA a 60-day ultimatum to comply with their commitments, particularly those regarding Iran’s economic interests in the banking and energy sectors, before reducing portions of its own commitments to the agreement stage by stage.

Reacting to the move, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing sanctions on Iran, relating to iron, steel, aluminium, and copper.

Iran revealed on Wednesday countermeasures to US’ withdrawal from the nuclear deal, giving the other remaining parties to the JCPOA a 60-day ultimatum to comply with their commitments, particularly those regarding Iran’s economic interests in the banking and energy sectors, before reducing portions of its own commitments to the agreement stage by stage.

Iran says at any given time that its demands are met, it will resume complying with the suspended commitments, which have been made impossible to continue due to the US measures and sanctions, according to FM Zarif.

The decision to reduce commitments to the JCPOA comes as Washington is ramping up pressure against Iran, by re-imposing new sanctions, including restrictions on Iran's low-level uranium enrichment, and ending the sanctions waivers for Iran’s major oil clients in an attempt to drive the country’s oil exports to zero.

Iran has stressed that it has no intention to leave the JCPOA, and its decision on reducing commitments is still within the framework of the agreement.

MNA/PR