JCPOA cannot continue as a ‘one-way street’: senior MP

“Despite their obligations under JCPOA, Europeans have not adopted any practical measure to save the deal, while they should have displayed resistance in face of illegal US pressures,” Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told Mehr on Saturday.

“The Nuclear Deal was reached with 5+1 in a two-way street based on mutual interests. We accepted some limitation on our peaceful nuclear program in exchange of removal of sanctions; however, US withdrawal from JCPOA and EU’s lack of commitments means exiting this two-way street.”

“Europe has done nothing in practice to save the deal and has just verbally announced the establishment of mechanisms to continue cooperation with Iran which by no means matches our expectation,” he added.

Pointing to the statement of the Supreme National Security Council on May 8, he added, “according to the deal, we have the right to respond to other sides’ lack of commitments.”

“In current circumstances when sanctions are imposed on Iran with US pressure and Europe’s partnership, Iran surely needs to act based on their lack of commitments.”

“We are not satisfied with anything less than EU’s complying with all its commitments under JCPOA,” Boroujerdi highlighted.

