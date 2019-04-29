‘Beloved’ to vie at Trento Filmfest. in Italy

The Iranian documentary will take part at the competition section of the 67th Trento International Film Festival, as “the oldest international film festival dedicated to the mountains, adventure and exploration.”

27 films are taking part at this section of the festival, which will run until May 5.

‘Beloved’ follows the life of an 80-year-old mother named Firouzeh who is fond of her isolated lifestyle in nature with her cows. The film shows her kind and loving character and demonstrates her bravery and strength tackling the hardship of life in the Alborz mountains without the modern comforts of technology. She believes happiness lies in the simplicity of life.

The documentary is currently taking part at the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival.

