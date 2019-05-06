Unilateral sanctions threat to intl. security: deputy FM

Making the remarks in the ‘International Conference of Unilateralism and International Law in Contemporary World’, the Iranian official referred to the collective responsibility of the countries towards reacting against US unilateral sanctions, warning that such unilateral decisions can be extended to other countries as well and will thus end in pervasive economic challenges and will threaten international security.

As reported, the conference was attended by officials and ambassadors from Palestine, China, Cuba, Iraq, Nicaragua, Russia, Venezuela and Syria.

In their remarks addressing the conference, all the foreign representatives condemned the US unilateral measures including the imposition of sanctions against Iran or the withdrawal from international treaties, confirming that such behavior will attenuate international laws and threaten international peace and security.

HJ/IRN 83304031