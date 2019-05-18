Venezuelan military forces say waiting for US with weapons in their hands

The march took place on Friday during Maduro’s visit to Aragua state, according to the Russian Sputnik news agency on Saturday.

"Only the ones who fight have a right to be. You will never invade my country. Listen to us small gringo. We are ready. With weapons in our hands … we are waiting for you," the personnel shouted during the parade.

Maduro marched more than a mile alongside the personnel and military equipment.

The president also presented awards to outstanding service members and gave a speech, slamming US imperialism, during the parade, the Russian news agency said.

The situation in Venezuela has been tense since January when opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself an interim president. Washington and its allies endorsed Guaido and called on Maduro to step down. Moreover, the United States seized billions of dollars’ worth of Venezuelan oil assets. The US officials have repeatedly stated that all options remain on the table with regard to the Venezuelan crisis, including military action.

