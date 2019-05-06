US plans to announce new set of sanctions against Iran: reports

The Trump administration plans to target a new sector of the Iranian economy with a package of sanctions to be introduced on Wednesday, two senior administration officials told Axios news portal, speaking anonymously as they were not authorized to reveal the new sanctions. The officials would not say what sector the administration will target, but it won't be the energy sector.

Trump officials said the sanctions would either force Iran to return to the negotiating table for a more favorable nuclear deal to the US, or it would lead the Iranian government to collapse due to "fading revenues".

The US officials added that the Trump administration is “extremely mindful" of its security, saying Iran’s reaction to the new sanctions might be “highly unpredictable”, Sputnik reported.

In May 2018, Washington unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and began slapping the Islamic Republic with several rounds of sanctions, targeting the country's energy and banking sectors. The Trump administration has vowed to bring Iran's oil exports down to zero with its continued restrictions.

Meanwhile, Iran has stressed that the US will fail in achieving its hostile objectives through imposition of sanctions.

MNA/SPUTNIK