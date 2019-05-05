  1. Politics
5 May 2019 - 20:54

Iran, remaining parties to JCPOA to hold expert-level meeting Tue.

TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – A group of experts from Iran and the remaining signatories to the JCPOA will hold a meeting in Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday.

Experts from Iranian foreign ministry and the foreign ministries of Britain, Germany, France, China and Russia will hold a JCPOA meeting in Brussels this Tuesday.

In this round of talks, the experts will discuss and exchange views on issues such as unilateral US sanctions, US refusal to extend sanctions waivers on Iranian oil, US refusal to extend sanctions waivers on nuclear-related cooperation, and economic cooperation using INSTEX trade mechanism.

The Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) is a special-purpose vehicle (SPV) established in January 2019 by France, Germany and the United Kingdom to facilitate non-dollar trade with Iran.

In a joint statement yesterday, Britian, Germany and France and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that the US decision not to extend sanctions exemptions on Iranian oil and nuclear cooperation was regrettable.

Kamal Iranidoost

