Iranian MP warns of US plan to curb Iran, IAEA coop.

Speaking to ISNA, Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, said Iran should not define its overall foreign relations policies based on its response to the US hostile approach.

“The US’ aim at imposing new nuclear-related sanctions is to force Iran into quitting its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency and leaving the NPT, so that Iran’s case would fall under the Chapter 7 of the United Nations Charter,” he said, in reference to the Trump administration’s move on Friday to impose sanctions on Iran's export of enriched uranium.

The Senior MP stressed that Iran should avoid taking a hardline stance on the JCPOA.

“Iran needs to increase its level of uranium enrichment to over 20% within the framework of the JCPOA and according to the IAEA’s statute, without taking a hardline stance in this regard,” Falahatpisheh maintained.

He said such an approach had once gathered the world to the negotiating table with Iran, which resulted in the signing of the nuclear deal in 2015.

The senior MP suggested that the country instead could engage in talks with the IAEA and other parties to the JCPOA for the production of 20-percent modern nuclear fuel.

MS/ISN98021407229