US wants to be involved in UK's probable talks with Iran over seized tanker: Envoy

Woody Johnson, the US ambassador to the UK, has said that "the US would want to be involved in any negotiations with Iran about seized oil tankers," according to a report by the British Independent newspaper.

He described the US involvement in the issue as "very important for both of our countries."

Crude oil tanker GRACE 1 loaded with Iranian crude was seized by British Mariners on Jul 4, in Gibraltar waters. Iran has condemned the UK move as an act of piracy calling for its immediate release.

In the meantime, Iran too, confiscated the British oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz after it ignored international maritime rules and distress calls earlier this month.

