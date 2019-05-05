EU criticizes US move on Iran

In a joint statement on the JCPOA, High Representative of the European Union and the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom said that the decision by the US not to extend waivers in regards to trade in oil with Iran was regrettable.

"We, the High Representative of the European Union and the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, take note with regret and concern of the decision by the United States not to extend waivers with regards to trade in oil with Iran. We also note with concern the decision by the United States not to fully renew waivers for nuclear non-proliferation projects in the framework of the JCPOA. The lifting of nuclear-related sanctions is an essential part of the JCPOA – it aims at having a positive impact not only on trade and economic relations with Iran, but most importantly on the lives of the Iranian people. We deeply regret the re-imposition of sanctions by the United States following their withdrawal from the JCPOA. We remain deeply convinced that the JCPOA is a key to increasing stability and security in the Middle East region. Together, we emphasize our continued commitment to the JCPOA, a crucial element of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime and essential for our national and shared European security. The JCPOA is working and delivering on its goal, as confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency in 14 reports. We note Iran’s continued compliance with the JCPOA, as repeatedly confirmed by the IAEA. We call upon Iran to continue implementing in full its commitments under the JCPOA as well as its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. The remaining participants to the JCPOA are committed to working on the preservation and maintenance of financial channels and exports for Iran, together with third countries interested in supporting the JCPOA. We are determined to pursue efforts, together with other European partners, to enable the continuation of legitimate trade with Iran, including through the operationalization of the special purpose vehicle "INSTEX". In this regard, the shareholders are committed to significantly increasing their financial contributions to INSTEX’s operational budget. We encourage all countries, including Russia and China as JCPOA participants, to make their best efforts to pursue the legitimate trade that the agreement allows for, through concrete steps. We recall the European Council conclusions adopted on February 4th, 2019 and EU’s support for the development of EU-Iran relations in areas of common interest. Complementary to preserving the JCPOA, we support a comprehensive approach with Iran with a view to addressing all issues of concern including its contribution to regional instability and its missile activities."

Last week, the White House announced that it has decided not to reissue waivers on Iranian oil after they expire in May. It will not grant sanctions waivers to the 8 buyers of Iran crude again in line with its illegal and cruel sanctions on Iranian nation. The US also announced on Friday that it would try to force Iran to stop producing low-enriched uranium, a move that has been rejected by Iran.

President Rouhani and Parliament Speaker Larijani said on Saturday that Iran will continue with production of low-level uranium enrichment in line with its nuclear deal with world powers despite the US decision.

ZZ