China reiterates support for Iran nuclear deal

According to Xinhua, spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks at a press briefing when asked for comments about the prospect of the JCPOA and the policy of imposing maximum pressure by the United States after the US government announced its decision to stop issuing sanctions waivers to any country importing oil from Iran in April. However, the European Union, France, Germany and the United Kingdom reiterated their support for the JCPOA, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

"The JCPOA is a multilateral agreement ratified by the UN Security Council, which is conducive to upholding the international nuclear non-proliferation regime as well as peace and stability in the Middle East," Geng said, stressing the deal should be implemented in a comprehensive and effective way.

China firmly opposes the unilateral sanctions and so-called "long-arm jurisdiction" imposed by the United States on Iran and has reiterated many times that normal energy cooperation under international law between Iran and other countries is totally reasonable, legitimate and legal, and must be respected and protected, said the spokesperson.

Geng said China commended the Iranian side's strict fulfillment of its obligations under the JCPOA so far and would work with relevant parties to maintain and carry out the deal, as well as safeguard the lawful and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses.

Britain, Germany, and France along with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini issued a joint statement, criticizing US recent decisions to restrict oil trade with Iran and to limit the extension of waivers for nuclear non-proliferation projects. They described the US moves as regrettable.

Furthermore, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said few days ago that his country aimed to promote cooperation with Iran, including in the nuclear sphere, despite blackmail and threat of US extraterritorial sanctions,

KI/PR