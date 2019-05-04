E3 condemns US oil, nuclear sanctions on Iran

In a joint statement, Britian, Germany and France said that the US decision not to extend sanctions exemptions on Iran oil sales was regrettable.

“We ... take note with regret and concern of the decision by the United States not to extend waivers with regards to trade in oil with Iran,” Britain’s foreign office said in a joint statement with its German and French counterparts and the European Union, Reuters reported on Saturday.

“We also note with concern the decision by the United States not to fully renew waivers for nuclear non-proliferation projects,” Britain’s foreign office added.

Last week, the United States said it would stop waivers for countries buying Iranian oil which expired on May 2. The US also announced on Friday that it would try to force Iran to stop producing low-enriched uranium, a move that has been rejected by Iran.

President Rouhani and Parliament Speaker Larijani said on Saturday that Iran will continue with production of low-level uranium enrichment in line with its nuclear deal with world powers despite the US decision.

KI