Nuclear cmte. mulling over exiting JCPOA, NPT if sanctions remain

Speaking to Mehr News correspondent, Mojtaba Zonnour, Chairman of Iranian Parliament’s Nuclear Committee, said leaving the nuclear deal and the Non-Proliferation Treaty are being considered as Iran’s options if JCPOA-related sanctions continue to remain in place.

“With sanctions in place, we have no reason to continue our cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency,” he said. “We are mulling over leaving the JCPOA and NPT as our options.”

He went on to add, however, that the Establishment has not yet reached the conclusion to leave the nuclear deal, which has been rendered ineffective after the US unilateral withdrawal last May and the re-imposition of sanctions on Tehran.

Noting the US’ decision to end sanctions waivers for Iran’s oil clients, he said “it is not possible for the US to drive Iran’s oil exports to zero. We have our own clients, and we know the ways to sell oil and we can handle our financial transactions.”

MS/4604384