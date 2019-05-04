US renews nuclear waivers for Iran, but imposes sanctions

The Trump administration on Friday renewed five of seven sanctions waivers that allow Russia and European nations to conduct civilian nuclear cooperation with Iran.

Facilities included in the waiver extensions are the Bushehr nuclear power plant, the Fordow enrichment facility, the Arak nuclear complex and the Tehran Research Reactor, according to a statement by the US State Department.

Meanwhile, the US imposed sanctions on Iran's export of enriched uranium, saying "any involvement in transferring enriched uranium out of Iran in exchange for natural uranium will now be exposed to sanctions."

The waivers, due to expire Saturday, are extended for 90 days, the statement added.

On May 8, 2018, Trump announced that he would abandon the Iran nuclear deal dubbed JCPOA -- a move that was followed by the re-imposition of all nuclear-related sanctions that had been removed under the deal, as well as sanctions targeting Iran's banking and oil sectors.

The waiver extension for Iran's nuclear cooperation comes as Trump recently ordered an end to six months of waivers, which allowed Iran’s eight biggest oil clients -- Turkey, China, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan -- to continue importing limited volumes.

MS/PR