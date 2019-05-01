US in no position to label Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist org.

According to Reuters, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized a US plan to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization on the sideline of a conference in Doha, Qatar.

“The US is not in position to (..) start naming others as terror organizations and we reject by any attempt by the US in this regard,” Zarif told reporters on the sidelines of 16th Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue.

The United States is working to designate the Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organization, the White House said on Tuesday.

KI/PR