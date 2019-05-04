Iran, Kazakhstan discuss boosting bilateral ties

Referring to good relations between Iran and Kazakhstan, Iranian ambassador said that Iranian and Kazakh neighborhood will be an appropriate opportunity in economic sectors of two countries in order to expand their cooperation through the advantages of this geography and neighborhood.

In this regards, Saber asked Kazakh side to provide more facilities in granting business and tourist visas.

In this meeting, Beibut Atamkulov also emphasized on the expansion of cooperation between Iran and Kazakhstan in various fields of economy, trade, transportation, consular, parliamentary, cultural and anti-extremism.

Kazakhstan and Iran share common borders in the Caspian Sea, and according to Kazakhs, the volume of trade between the two countries in 2018 amounted to $ 516 million.

Iran's 'peace and friendship' flotilla, comprised of the domestically-built, missile-launching warships 'Separ' (shield) and 'Joshan', had a three-day stay in Kazakhstan's Aktau Port last week.

ZZ/FNA13980214000228