Laws announced on establishing Iran-Kazakhstan commercial shipping

Accordingly, two laws are announced to the President including: the law on establishing a commercial shipping line in the Caspian Sea between Iran and Kazakhstan and also the law to facilitate paperless trade in Asia and Oceania.

In mid-November, Iranian lawmakers approved a bill on a commercial shipping agreement in the Caspian Sea between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Kazakhstan.

Abdollah Jafari, Director of International Agreement in Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran, stated that Iran proposed the commercial shipping agreement to four countries of Kazakhstan, Russia, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan for the first time in 2015. The said agreement was finalized between Iran and Kazakhstan in 2017 and was approved by Kazakhstan.

He noted that this bill will be implemented by the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) and it is expected to accelerate the approval process by the government as soon as possible to reach the operational stage.

Jafari added that Iran and Kazakhstan had this agreement with the intention of strengthening and expanding relations between the two countries in the field of maritime transport in the Caspian Sea on the basis of freedom of shipping and in accordance with the principles of equality of interests and mutual assistance.

Concerning the areas of cooperation of this agreement, Director of International Agreement of PMO expressed that creation of appropriate conditions for effective use of the ports of the Caspian Sea, provision of safety and security in the Caspian Sea for ships, crew, cargo and passengers, the necessity of environmental protection in the Caspian Sea., emphasizing on the training programs for the relevant port and shipping activities of the Contracting Parties, developing relationships and exchanges of experience in the economic, scientific and technical fields and maritime transport in the Caspian Sea are among the areas of Cooperation in the Caspian Sea between Iran and Kazakhstan.

MNA/ 4788709