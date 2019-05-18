Iran, Kazakhstan sign agreement on educational, technical coop.

Expressing content about holding the meeting, Godunova hailed Iran’s achievement in creation of audit software and hardware. She suggested that the two sides can hold joint seminars and specialized workshops to ease transfer of knowledge from Iran to Kazakhstan.

Her suggestion was welcomed by Azar, as the two sides announced plans to draw up a road-map for implementing bilateral cooperation agreement on audit sector.

Kazakhstan has repeatedly expressed interest in promoting all-out relations with Iran, emphasizing that the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in various fields is essential for the national interests of the two countries.

In early May, Iranian ambassador to Kazakhstan Majid Saber held talks with Kazakh Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov on boosting bilateral ties and facilitating business and tourist visas for Iranian citizens.

In the meeting, the two sides highlighted that Iranian and Kazakh neighborliness will be an appropriate opportunity in economic sectors of two countries in order to expand their cooperation.

Kazakhstan and Iran share common borders along the Caspian Sea. According to reports, the volume of trade between the two countries in 2018 amounted to $516 million.

