Pakistan says facilitated visa issuance for Iranians

According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, the visa issuance process for citizens of 48 countries has been facilitated at the arrival of passengers in Pakistani airports. The duration of the airport visa is 3 months.

After Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Iran, Pakistan started to facilitate the issuance of airport visas for Iranian citizens.

Khan’s official two-day visit to Iran was to fortify Pakistan-Iran relations and call for unity between the two countries. He had formal meetings with Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani and a number of other senior officials and businesspersons.

