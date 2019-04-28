  1. Politics
Pakistan says facilitated visa issuance for Iranians

TEHRAN, Apr. 28 (MNA) – Pakistan's Foreign Ministry announced Sunday that a new visa facilitation policy has been put into effect for citizens of 48 countries, including Iran.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, the visa issuance process for citizens of 48 countries has been facilitated at the arrival of passengers in Pakistani airports. The duration of the airport visa is 3 months.

After Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Iran, Pakistan started to facilitate the issuance of airport visas for Iranian citizens.

Khan’s official two-day visit to Iran was to fortify Pakistan-Iran relations and call for unity between the two countries. He had formal meetings with Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani and a number of other senior officials and businesspersons.

