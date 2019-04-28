Iran FM to embark on visit to North Korea soon

He made the remarks today in New York while answering IRNA correspondent on the prospects of a meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un, taking into account that the Korean leader has recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“I don’t know about [Iranian] president’s schedule, but the visit [to North Korea] is on my agenda and its date will soon be announced,” Zarif said.

The top diplomat said that he will pay an official visit to two neighboring countries in the next 10 days before departing for Russia to discuss bilateral ties. He did not mention the name of the two neighboring countries he would be visiting.

Zarif is in New York to attend a UN conference dubbed 'the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace,’ which was held last Wednesday. He has also conducted several interviews with US media during his stay.

