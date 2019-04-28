  1. Politics
28 April 2019 - 09:08

Iran FM to embark on visit to North Korea soon

Iran FM to embark on visit to North Korea soon

TEHRAN, Apr. 28 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that an official visit to North Korea is on his agenda, the exact date of which will be announced soon.

He made the remarks today in New York while answering IRNA correspondent on the prospects of a meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un, taking into account that the Korean leader has recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“I don’t know about [Iranian] president’s schedule, but the visit [to North Korea] is on my agenda and its date will soon be announced,” Zarif said.

The top diplomat said that he will pay an official visit to two neighboring countries in the next 10 days before departing for Russia to discuss bilateral ties. He did not mention the name of the two neighboring countries he would be visiting.

Zarif is in New York to attend a UN conference dubbed 'the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace,’ which was held last Wednesday. He has also conducted several interviews with US media during his stay.

MAH/IRN83294171

News Code 144587

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News