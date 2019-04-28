Norway allocates cash aid to Iran flood victims: embassy

"The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has, through the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), earmarked NOK 6 million (equivalent to almost USD 710,000) to address the immediate and basic needs of those affected by the recent floods in Iran,” the embassy said in an Instagram post.

“Shortly after the devastating floods hit, NRC sent, in coordination with Iranian authorities, teams to provinces where the brunt of the destruction had occurred. Their assessment ensures NRC’s response reaches those most in need and will contribute towards Iran’s effort in alleviating the loss of livelihoods and infrastructure,” it added.

"The floods have driven communities from their homes and entire villages have washed away. Water has submersed and destroyed agricultural fields and infrastructures such as roads and bridges, leading to severe damage. This means that some populations are disconnected from essential services. Children need support to complete their school year because many education facilities have been destroyed or are unsafe to use. Clearly, recovery and reconstruction will need extensive longer-term support", said Olivier Vandecasteele, NRC Iran’s Country Director.

Incessant springtime downpours began sweeping the country on March 19, with raging water torrents battering houses, washing away cars and killing over 70 people in several provinces.

The material losses caused by the water torrents have so far been estimated to be to the tune of 350 trillion rials ($2.5 billion), mainly to homes, farmlands, roads, bridges and power and water infrastructure.

Iran has received aid from neighboring countries and from further afield, including France, Germany, Russia, and some Persian Gulf states.

MR/IRN83293837