Holding talks with Iran solution to many regional crises: Norwegian official

“The Parliament and government of Norway truly believe in the significance of unilateralism at the international arena,” he said, “Norway has always supported JCPOA and recognizes it as the best available option in the present conditions."

“Norwegian industrialists and tradesmen are inclined to cooperate with Iranians and we are cooperating with the UK, Germany and France to establish specific financial channels with Iran,” he informed.

The Iranian official, however, lamented about the practicality of the established European financial instrument, known as INSTEX, saying that the instrument has not resolved Iran-Europe banking transactions.

