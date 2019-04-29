  1. Iran
29 April 2019 - 19:15

Holding talks with Iran solution to many regional crises: Norwegian official

Holding talks with Iran solution to many regional crises: Norwegian official

TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – The solution to most of regional crises is to negotiate them with Iran and the country’s ties with Europe should continue, Norway’s Permanent Under-Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tore Hattrem said on Monday in a meeting with Senior Iranian MP Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh in Tehran.

“The Parliament and government of Norway truly believe in the significance of unilateralism at the international arena,” he said, “Norway has always supported JCPOA and recognizes it as the best available option in the present conditions."

“Norwegian industrialists and tradesmen are inclined to cooperate with Iranians and we are cooperating with the UK, Germany and France to establish specific financial channels with Iran,” he informed.

The Iranian official, however, lamented about the practicality of the established European financial instrument, known as INSTEX, saying that the instrument has not resolved Iran-Europe banking transactions.

HJ/IRN 83296586

News Code 144670

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News