Rouhani lauds IRCS efforts during recent floods

After receiving a report from IRCS chief Ali Asghar Peyvandi, Rouhani wrote, “I would like to appreciate the work and self-sacrifice of all personnel and managers of the Red Crescent, especially you, in particular during the recent floods,” the official website of Iranian Presidency reported.

“Please deliver my message to all hard-working, brave personnel of the Society,” Rouhani added.

IRCS chief had sent a report to President Rouhani regarding the works of the Red Crescent Society during different natural disasters in Iran during past 1.5 years including the recent floods which hit the country in the past two months.

Exceptional springtime downpours began sweeping the country on March 19, with raging water torrents battering houses, washing away cars and killing over 70 people in several provinces. The material losses caused by the water torrents have so far been estimated to be to the tune of 500 trillion rials ($3.5 billion), mainly to homes, farmlands, roads, bridges and power and water infrastructure.

MNA/President.ir