25 April 2019 - 13:16

Leader congratulates Iran freestyle team on winning Asian c’ship

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has congratulated the Iranian freestyle team for being crowned as Asian wrestling champions in a tournament held in China on 23-24 April.

The Iranian freestyle wrestlers were crowned champions of 2019 Asian Championships which was held in China’s Xi’an on 23-24 April.

The team won the championship after clinching 7 gold medals and 3 bronzes, rounding their points up to 220.

Reza Atrianchi (57kg), Behnam Ehsanpour (61kg), Bahman Taimouri (79kg), Kamran Ghasempour (86kg), Alireza Karimi (92kg) and Yadolah Mohebi (125kg) were the gold winners, while Peyman Biabani (56kg), Mohammad Nokhodi (74kg) and Yunes Emami (70kg) brought home Iran’s three bronze medals.

India (155pts) and Kazakhstan (129pts) finished second and third at the event.

