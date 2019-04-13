  1. Iran
13 April 2019 - 16:16

EU determined to implement INSTEX: Dutch envoy

EU determined to implement INSTEX: Dutch envoy

TEHRAN, Apr. 13 (MNA)- The EU is resolved to make its introduced SPV (a special purpose vehicle) also called INSTEX (Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges) operational, the Netherlands’ Ambassador to Iran Jacques Werner announced on Saturday.

Despite the imposed new round of US-led sanctions against Iran and the US withdrawal from JCPOA, EU is committed to preserve Iran's nuclear deal, the ambassador said.

Werner also hoped that his country’s cooperation with Iran would be increased in agricultural sector.

The Netherlands owns modern technology in agriculture sector and tries to share its experiences in this sector with Iran on the way to boost mutual trade ties and have a share in Iran's lucrative market, he added.

HJ/IRN83276011

News Code 144056

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News