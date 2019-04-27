ICT min. reacts to Iranian apps removal on android OS

In a Saturday tweet, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi wrote that reports from the Information Technology Organization (ITO) indicate that the removal of Iranian apps from the Android operating system was not limited to some versions of messenger apps, but also included some other Iranian business applications.

"US economic terrorism is also moving toward digital economy," he added.

According to reports, Google has removed a number of Iranian apps from Google Play, including two messaging apps called 'Hotgram' and 'Talagram'.

The move comes a few months after Apple banned Iranian apps from App Store.

